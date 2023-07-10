By Euronews with AP

The US President is facing criticism for his decision to provide Ukraine with cluster bombs - a move NATO allies like the UK have distanced themselves from.

Joe Biden arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday, ahead of a NATO summit in Lithuania.

The US President is due to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III, discussing the Ukraine war, clean energy and Brexit.

The stop-off is a diplomatic gesture of goodwill which the White House says was designed to further strengthen “the close relationship” between the two nations.

It comes just days after Biden’s administration announced its controversial decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine to combat the Russian invasion.

Washington said on Friday it would supply Kyiv with the widely banned bombs as part of a new €730 million security package.

Several NATO members oppose the use of cluster bombs and Sunak has already made the UK's position clear.

"The UK is a signatory to a convention which prohibits the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use," he said. "We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion, but we've done that by providing heavy battle tanks and most recently long-range weapons."

"Hopefully, all countries can continue to support Ukraine," Sunak added.

During his stay in the UK, Biden is also expected to raise his concerns over post-Brexit challenges to the peace process in Northern Ireland.

The absence of the US President at the coronation of Charles III was criticised in the UK. But, during Sunak's trip to Washington last month, Biden assured him that the US had no "closer ally" than the UK.

When he moves on to the NATO summit in Vilnius, Biden's likely to be challenged over the decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions.

Cluster bombs are notorious for their indiscriminate nature and maiming civilians long after a conflict has finished, often spreading over a large area and lying dormant until they come into contact with people.

More than 120 countries have signed a convention banning their use, but the United States, Russia and Ukraine are among those who have not signed on.

In the royal residence of Windsor Castle, west of London, Biden will have tea with Charles III and the two heads of state will mainly discuss the environment, according to the White House.