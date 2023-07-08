By Euronews with AFP

A dozen deputies from La France insoumise attended the rally for Adama Traoré, despite it being banned

A dozen deputies from La France Insoumise (LFI) defied a ban on a memorial rally for Adama Traoré in Paris on Saturday and turned out for the demonstration, standing firm against the police prefecture's decision.

Following the ban on a rally in Val-d'Oise to mark seven years since the death of Adama Traoré, who died shortly after being stopped by police in July 2016, a demonstration at Place de la République in Paris in memory of the 24-year-old was also banned in the context of the recent riots.

"Macron had promised 100 days of appeasement. By means of banning demonstrations, [...] France is now on the fringes of democracy", said MP for Seine-Saint-Denis, Eric Coquerel, who was present in the march.

"From bans to repression, from Pétain to Valeurs actuelles, the head of the republican arc is leading France into a regime déjà vu. Danger. Danger", tweeted LFI leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon earlier.

The presidential camp once again accused LFI of trying to inflame tensions.

Government spokesman Olivier Véran criticised the organisations for planning demonstrations in major cities that have not yet recovered from the rampages

"You're always on the side of disorder, against the rule of law. You have never called for calm", deplored Maud Bregeon, Renaissance MP for Hauts-de-Seine, denouncing a "separatist logic" on the part of La France Insoumise.

Around thirty other demonstrations are being organised this Saturday in France against police violence and for "the preservation of public and individual freedoms".