Six dead and dozens more injured in fire at Italian retirement home

By Euronews with AFP

Several people have died and dozens more were injured after a fire broke out at a retirement home in northern Italy.

At least six residents of a retirement home in Milan have died and dozens more were injured after a fire broke out overnight.

"Six people died and many others were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. Firefighters rescued dozens of other residents," the fire brigade in the northern Italian city said on Twitter.

According to local media, at least 81 people were injured, two of whom are in a serious condition. Some 170 people were evacuated after the fire broke out shortly before 2:00 am local time.

Five of the six victims were women between 69 and 87 years old. The other victim was a 73-year-old man.

Two of the women were killed in the fire, while the other victims died of smoke inhalation.

"The fire is believed to have started in a room in which two residents died of severe burns," the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, said at the scene of the fire.