By Euronews with AFP

These are the most recent developments from the war in Ukraine.

Russia planning attack on nuclear plant, claims Zelenskyy

Ukraine's president has accused Russia of planting explosive-like objects to simulate attacks in the Zaporizhzhia plant, in a Tuesday video address.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Kremlin remains the only threat remaining to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, citing local intelligence.

He previously briefed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez about the Russian threat to Zaporizhzhia, accusing it of plotting a "local explosion that can lead to a radiation release."

Zelenskyy also said he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General about the provocation, vowing to control the situation with the UN's nuclear overseer IAEA.

Both Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of plotting to attack the plant.

Moscow has previously blamed the Ukrainian military for shelling Zaporizhzhia, which it gained control of during the war's early days.

Russian strike on Ukrainian town injures civilians

At least 43 civilians, including 12 children, were harmed in a Russian attack on the northeastern city of Pervomaiskyi, according to Ukrainian officials.

A Russian Iskander missile hit the town's centre on Tuesday afternoon, according to Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

Kostin said there are no military facilities nearby, and the area is home to a dense population of some 28,000 people.

Nine apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the attack, according to the town's governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The attack follows a wave of recent bombings targeting civilian structures in Ukraine's frontline.

Ukraine claims to target Russian training facility in Makiïvka

The Ukrainian army said on Tuesday it had targeted a Russian "training" site in the eastern Donetsk region.

"As a result of the firepower of the Defense Forces units, another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied area of Makiïvka has ceased to exist," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said via Telegram.

Kyiv did not provide details on this action.

Russian media said the attack resulted in one death and 36 civilian injuries.

A "man born in 1961 died and 36 civilians were injured to varying degrees of severity," according to the Russian agency Interfax, based on a press release from Moscow officials in Donetsk.

Ukrainian forces carried out "violent attacks" on residential areas and a hospital complex, the Russian head of the occupied Donetsk said via Telegram.

On New Year's Eve, 89 Russian soldiers were killed due to a Ukrainian strike in Makiïvka, according to Moscow.