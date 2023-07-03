By Scott Reid

Fundraising effort by former Marine Le Pen advisor raises more than a million euro

An online crowdfunder for the police officer who has been charged with shooting a teenager during a traffic stop in Nanterre, near Paris, has raised over a million euro, sparking outrage from politicians and activists.

It was set up by Jean Messiha, a former advisor to far-right politician Marine Le Pen. The GoFundMe description says the fund is there to provide "support for the family".

Seventeen-year-old Nahel M was shot at point-blank range as he drove off and crashed soon afterwards. The shooting led to violence across France.

Large crowds turned out for his funeral.

Eric Bothorel, from the En Marche party of President Emmanuel Macron, wrote on Twitter: “Jean Messiha blows on the embers. It is a generator of riots. The pot of several hundred thousand euros for the police officer indicted in the homicide of young Nahel is indecent and scandalous.”

Olivier Faure, head of the Socialist Party, called on GoFundMe to close the fundraiser, accusing the platform of “hosting a pot of shame”.

Another politician accused GoFundMe of hypocrisy in keeping the fundraiser open.

Back in 2019, a fund to raise money for a former boxer who was filmed punching police officers during anti-government demonstrations was quickly closed down.

Left-wing politician David Guiraud wrote on Twitter: “The assumed message is kill Arabs, and you will become millionaires, and the government watches this horror pass without saying anything when it had closed the yellow vest pot in two days who hit a policeman. Repugnant.”