One migrant has died after attempting to cross to Tenerife on Sunday

By Euronews with EBU

One migrant has died and sixty five others have been rescued after attempting to cross to Tenerife on Sunday. Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that at least 51 people died after a shipwreck on Saturday.

One went to the Hospital of La Candelaria, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife in a serious condition.

The boat was sighted when it was sailing near the beach of La Mareta, in the municipality of Granadilla de Abona, on the south of the island. A Maritime Rescue boat went to escort it together with a Civil Guard patrol boat to the port of Los Cristianos, in Arona.

Meanwhile, The Caminando Fronteras human rights association has confirmed the deaths of at least 51 people after a shipwreck on Saturday.

It's after the vessel spent eight days adrift trying to cross the Atlantic from West Africa to the Canary Islands.

Among the fatalities, were 37 men, eleven women, and three children, in addition to four survivors who were hospitalized in Fuerteventura.