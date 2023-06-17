At least 17 killed in Sudan in one of the deadliest strikes of the war

An airstrike in southern Khartoum has killed at least 17 people, including five children, health officials said on Saturday.

For weeks there have been intense clashes between two rival generals in the Yormouk area where there's a military facility that's controlled by the army.

It was one of the deadliest attacks between the army and the powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces or RSF.

However it's not clear whether the attack was by a warplane, which only the military have, or by a drone.

In a tweet in Arabic the RSF claimed that they shot down one of a number of the military's Mig warplanes that had been conducting airstrikes over Khartoum.

A video attached to the tweet claimed to show the aftermath of the airstrike that killed at least 17 people.

The military’s aircraft have repeatedly targeted RSF troops and the RSF has reportedly used drones and anti-aircraft weapons against the military.

The conflict in Sudan broke out in mid-April, capping months of increasing tensions between the leaders of the military and the RSF.