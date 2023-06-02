EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Authorities seize a tonne of cocaine on a yacht off the coast of Portugal

Portuguese authorities put the seized cocaine on display for the media.
Portuguese authorities put the seized cocaine on display for the media.   -  Copyright  CARLOS COSTA/AFP or licensors
By Euronews  with AFP

Authorities in Portugal say they intercepted a sailing boat from Latin America on Tuesday evening carrying around a tonne of cocaine.

Portuguese police boarded the vessel, a sailing yacht, around 200 nautical miles off the Lisbon coast following intelligence from French customs and the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

It was taken to Almada naval base in southwest Portugal where the drugs haul was displayed on the quayside for the media.

According to investigators, the drugs were destined for several European countries.

The Portuguese navy said a 53-year-old man was on board the yacht and was detained.

Watch the full video in the player above

You might also like

Portugese police find 4.2 tonnes of cocaine in banana shipment

Fentanyl has killed tens of thousands of Americans. Why are Europeans being spared?

Italian police dogs find 2,700 kilos of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment