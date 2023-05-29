By Euronews with AP

A ceremony of remembrance was held in Dublin for those who died in the 11-month Irish Civil War, which ended in May 1923.

Irish politicians and relatives of those who died in the Irish Civil War marked the end of the conflict 100 years ago on Sunday.

The ceremony took place in Dublin's Garden of Remembrance.

Arriving guests including the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, as the prime minister and his deputy are known, were greeted by an honour guard.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin jointly laid a single wreath at the ceremony, which was followed by a minute's silence to honour the victims of the violence.

Around 2,000 people died in the 11-month conflict, including high-profile figures such as Michael Collins.