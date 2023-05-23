Indian PM strengthens ties with Australia on second official visit

By Euronews with AP

Indian Prime Minister seeks to strengthen ties with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese as he is warmly received in Sydney.

The Indian prime minister has been given a warm welcome by his Australian counterpart as Narendra Modi continues his second official visit to the country.

Thousands of Indian migrants and citizens of Indian origin filled the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney to hear Modi praise the cooperation between the two countries and witness a display of Indian culture.

The purpose of Modi's trip is to strengthen diplomatic, economic and defence ties, especially in the context of growing tensions with China.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, is greeted by Australian Prime Minster Anthony Albanese as they arrive for an Indian community event in Sydney, May 23, 2023 Wolter Peeters/AP

Beijing's increased assertiveness has reactivated the Quad, an informal grouping of countries that includes Australia, Japan, India, and the US.

The group aims to promote cooperation and dialogue on security issues in the Indo-Pacific.