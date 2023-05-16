Police search for thieves who stole adorable baby donkey

By Scott Reid

The owner of the farm says two-month-old Moon will be lonely and cold at night, and braying for her mum.

Police in England are on the hunt for theives who stole a baby donkey from a farm in Hampshire.

Two-month-old Moon was taken from Miller's Ark Animals in Hook, Hampshire, on Monday and is still missing. Devastated staff say they're worried about her safety, and that she needs to be with her mum.

The farm's owner, Elizabeth Miller, told Euronews "it's difficult to feel optimistic."

She added: "She's so young, she'll be missing her mum and milk. We hope the person who took her understands that, and we have to hope she's being looked after."

Elizabeth appealed for the person to return the baby donkey to the farm.

In a Facebook post when the theft initially happened, the farm said: "Sadly this afternoon at Miller's Ark little Moon has been stolen from the field.

"We are completely devastated and incredibly concerned, she was only born at the beginning of March and needs to be with her Mum.

"This little donkey will be braying loudly tonight because she will be missing her mum badly.

"This is our chance to find her.

"If you or anyone you know took her, please return her to the farm tonight, so she can go back with her mother who is very distressed."

"Please help Moon, her Mum and Miller’s Ark… (Moon also needs her little coats on)."

The farm has asked anyone with information to contact police.