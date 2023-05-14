Colombian agents seize submarine carrying three tonnes of cocaine

By Euronews with AP

Colombian agents seized a 30-metre submarine carrying three tonnes of cocaine and arrested three men on Friday.

Colombian authorities seized Friday the largest submarine carrying cocaine in the Pacific Ocean recorded since 1993.

The vessel was 30 metres long and had over three tons of cocaine aboard, Navy authorities reported.

It was detected by radars from navy ships deployed in the Pacific Ocean.

Military personnel recovered 102 packages and tried to refloat the semi-submersible ship, but finally it had to be sunk so as not to affect navigation in the area.

The detainees, 45, 54 and 63 years old, said they were forced to embark on the journey by a drug trafficking group and take the drugs to Central America.

The subjects were transferred to the district of Tumaco to testify before the authorities.

So far in 2023, the Colombian Pacific Naval Force has intercepted a total of four semi-submersibles carrying drugs.