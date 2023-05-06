By Euronews with agencies

A video deposition by former US President Donald Trump in his civil rape trial currently underway in New York was released to the public by the court on Friday.

In footage from last October, Trump denied the allegations and repeated that he did not know his accuser, the journalist E Jean Carroll.

When shown a photo of himself standing next to her and other people at an event, he mistakes Carroll for his second wife, Marla Maples,

Carroll’s lawyers argued that the former president’s confusion over the photo undermined his claim that she was not his “type".

The journalist has accused the former president of raping her in a department store in New York in the mid-1990s.

She’s suing him for battery and defamation, over comments he made while denying the claim, which she made in a book in 2019.

Both sides rested their case on Thursday.

The jury will decide whether Trump should pay damages to Carroll.