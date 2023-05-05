Fans celebrate after Naples wins first Serie-A title in 33 years

By Euronews with AP

The streets of Naples resonated with the cheers and celebrations of football fans after their team was crowned Champions of Italy for the first time in 33 years.

It's a dream come true. Naples are the 2023 Champion of Italy.

Across the city, fans celebrated their teams' historic victory with fireworks, songs and flares, as it became one long street party.

It's the first time since Diego Maradona led the club to victory in the 1987 and 1990 championships, that the 'Partenopei' have secured a Serie-A title.

On Thursday, the team drew 1-1 against Udinese at the Dacia Arena, Udine.

After the final whistle blew, Napoli fans descended onto the pitch in euphoria.

Unlike the Maradona years, however, this Napoli title wasn’t about a single player but rather a well-run unit that often overwhelmed opponents with standouts in every department: league scoring leader Victor Osimhen at centre forward, league assist leader Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at left wing, passing expert Stanislav Lobotka in central midfield and physical presence Kim Min-Jae at centre back — not to mention their veteran coach Luciano Spalletti.

It’s the first time a club south of Italy’s traditional football capitals of Milan and Turin has won the league since Roma claimed the title in 2001.