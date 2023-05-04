By Euronews with AP, AFP

A drone shot down in the centre of Kyiv was one of Ukraine's own UAVs, brought down deliberately after malfunctioning, the city authorities said.

The citizens of Ukraine's capital Kyiv had an evening of fear, celebration and disappointment, all thanks to a drone that appeared high in the sky above the city centre.

Mobile phone footage captured screams, gunfire, and then cheers as the object was spotted engaged by air defence batteries and destroyed.

The unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, fell in flames into the Solomenskyi district where firefighters dealt with the damage caused to an empty building.

Only later, did the city’s air defence teams explain that the drone was one of Ukraine’s own, but that it had to be shot down when it malfunctioned, posing a threat to the city.

