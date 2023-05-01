By Euronews

Officials said Moscow may have stepped up attacks ahead of Ukraine's widely-anticipated counteroffensive.

Twenty-five people, including three children, were injured after Russian troops fired 18 cruise missiles on Sunday evening, 15 of which were shot down in Kyiv's airspace, Ukraine's military reported.

While there were no civilian casualties the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration, Serhiy Lysak, said, the town of Pavlograd was hit.

"In Pavlograd, an industrial enterprise was damaged. There was a fire there, which rescuers have already contained," he said.

"Nineteen multi-storey buildings, 25 private houses, six school and preschool educational institutions and five shops were damaged in the residential area. About 40 residential houses and a school in several districts of the region were also damaged".

Video footage of the reported strike quickly spread on social media displaying bright flashes and explosions. While Moscow has not claimed responsibility for the attack, Russian sources claim Ukrainian ammunition was involved in the shelling.

An air alert has now been cancelled in most regions of Ukraine, however, this was the second reported missile strike in three days.

"The shelling was carried out from strategic aircraft (of the Tu-95MS type)," the head of Kyiv's city administration Sergei Popko said.