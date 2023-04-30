Poland strengthens its border fence with Russia to keep migrants out

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the razor wire fence along the border with the Russian exclave Kaliningrad would be reinforced again.

He said it was necessary to prevent the illegal crossings of migrants.

Morawiecki spoke on Saturday during a trip to the town of Bartoszyce, located about sixty kilometres from Kaliningrad.

"We will build appropriate safeguards along the entire border strip, both physical and electronic," he said.

The exclave is wedged between Lithuania and Poland and has no land border with Russia. Now, with the closure of more European Union airspace since the invasion of Ukraine it is more difficult for Russian planes to fly there.

For many months there have been fears that Russia might encourage migrants, including refugees, to try to enter the European Union from its territory as a way of ratcheting up pressure on the West.

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak in November stated that Moscow's aviation authority had started to launch flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad.

That led to authorities adding the razor wire to the existing fence.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 km from Bartoszyce, local media reports that unidentified military debris had been found in a forest near the city of Bydgoszcz. It was later determined to be debris from tests carried out on Poland's air defence systems.

Suspicions had been raised about the debris, although it was found in an area located hundreds of kilometres from Poland's border with Ukraine.