By Euronews with EFE

Berlin-Brandenburg Airport cancelled all takeoffs on Monday due to warning strikes by security and passenger checkpoint staff over wages.

Around 240 flights were grounded after the public sector union Ver.di called for the walkout to demand better pay for night and holiday shift allowances, as well as overtime.

The stoppages began at 03:00 local time on Monday morning and are expected to last until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The strike campaign among ground staff at German airports is continuing, despite the agreement reached on Saturday between Ver.di and the employers' association for all 2.5 million employees in the German public sector.

This agreement consisted of a series of special and tax-free payments until February 2024 to compensate for inflation and from March onwards a 5.5% wage increase, which may in no case be less than €200 per month