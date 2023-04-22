Greece dissolves parliament and calls a general election for May 21

By Euronews

Greece has called a general election for May 21. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential palace, in Athens, on Saturday, to officially announce the move and dissolve parliament.

Later, in a televised message, Mitsotakis, underlined that Greece “needs a clear perspective on its course and clear solutions in its leadership.

He also highlighted the main achievements of his government, and talked about his main goals for the next four years. He leads the New Democracy party, which won a snap election called in July 2019, removing Syriza, led by Alexis Tsipras, from office.

The two parties remain the favourites going into the election, with the ruling party ahead by 4% in the polls, according to the National Herald. In third place in the polls is a centre-left group, Pakos-Kinal, led by Nikos Androulakis.