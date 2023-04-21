By Euronews

Kosovo’s Prime Minister has warned of a dangerous political vacuum as the country’s main Serb party plans to boycott local elections on Sunday.

“It is impossible to further tolerate [the] postponement of the elections, since December 10 last year. We cannot tolerate a vacuum in the institutions," Albin Kurti said.

Election law in Kosovo does not stipulate a minimum turnout, but the Serb List party has questioned the legitimacy of any government institutions elected by a handful of voters.

Voters expected to stay away from polling stations in Kosovo. April 20, 2023 Euronews

Elections were initially scheduled to take place in December last year but were subsequently postponed in four areas.

The delayed polls are taking place in the municipalities of Leposavic, North Mitrovica, Zubin Potok and Zvecan.

There have been long-running tensions between the Kosovans and the Serbs, with NATO providing a peace support mission (KFOR) since June 1999.

A voter in Kosovo says she plans to boycott Sunday's election, April 20, 2023 Euronews

A street poll conducted by Euronews Serbia backs up the assertion that many people will boycott the election.

