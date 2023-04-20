By Euronews with AFP

Security workers at Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn airports went on strike on Thursday, leading to the cancellation of around 700 flights.

On Friday the strike is set to widen as the Verdi trade union has called on security staff at Stuttgart airport to join the walkouts, prompting the airport to cancel all departures.

At least 100,000 passengers are expected to be affected by the walkouts, according to the German airport association ADV.

Reports said the three affected airports were deserted on Thursday morning.

Verdi is currently in negotiations with the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies about pay increases for nights, weekends and public holidays, as well as regulations on overtime pay.

EVG plans rail strike

In addition to the airport strikes, the German rail and transport union EVG called for a nationwide transport strike on Friday, impacting around 50 companies, including national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

The strike will affect 50 companies and run from 3 to 11 am.