Police push back protesters ahead of Macron visit in eastern France

French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Alsace region did not go down well with the locals.

As he travelled to the small town of Mutterscholtz, hostile protesters had already gathered to welcome him. Around a hundred demonstrators, some of whom wore CGT vests and carried a sign reading "Macron non grata" [Macron not welcome], were pushed back by the police.

Behind them, posted on a house, a banner in red on a yellow background: "No withdrawal, no Olympics". Macron is expected to visit a company that will be working on several sites for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The group was waiting for the president's arrival outside Muttersholtz's town hall, to once again voice their anger at the raising of the retirement age.

Police forced back the protesters, many of whom were banging pots and pans "in order to be heard".

After three months of revolt against the pension law, which has now been enacted, Macron wants to give himself one hundred days to relaunch his second five-year term.

Ahead of his televised address on Monday, rallies with pots and pans were organised throughout the country, a sign of a protest that persists despite the validation of the reform by the Constitutional Council at the end of last week and its promulgation.

Again, on Tuesday evening, a private trip by the head of state to Saint-Denis, near Paris, attracted some 300 demonstrators.

On Thursday, Macron will travel to Hérault in the south of France, to discuss education at a school in the region.

While the president pushes through on his charm offensive with the public, the French people are making it clear that the love is not reciprocal.