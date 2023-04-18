By Euronews

The UK defence ministry says there is a real possibility that Russia has reduced troop numbers and is decreasing offensive action around Donetsk city, most likely to divert resources towards the Bakhmut sector.

This is where Russian forces are also stepping up their use of heavy artillery fire and air strikes according to the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces

The front line in Bakhmut largely follows the main railway line, according to UK defence.

Ukraine is generally holding Russia’s advancement from the south along the line of Korsunskovo Street, the old main road west out of town.

