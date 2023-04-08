EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
WATCH: The UK starts production of new King Charles banknotes

The £10 note featuring King Charles III being printed in the United Kingdom.
By Euronews  with AP

The new UK £10 banknotes featuring the portrait of King Charles III have begun production.

The King's portrait will be featured on all four polymer banknotes of £5, £10, £20, and £50. The rest of the existing design on the notes will remain the same.

The Bank of England said that new notes would be expected to enter circulation by mid-2024.

The UK public would be able to continue using bank notes featuring the current portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, as the new notes will gradually replace tarnished and worn ones. 

The Queen died in September last year. 

