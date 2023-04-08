By Euronews with EFE

Hundreds of Muscovites came to the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in the Russian capital on Saturday to pay their last respects to military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed in a bomb attack on April 2, and who was laid to rest with military honours.

According to images posted on social networks, the well-known blogger's coffin was followed by a guard of honour at the funeral.

After Tatarsky's remains were buried to the sound of a military orchestra, salvos were fired into the sky.

His decorations were received posthumously from authorities and were placed near the coffin.

The head of the Wagner Group attends

The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, attended the funeral, but did so before the public arrived, according to Russian media.

The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia leader Leonid Slutski was also present.

At the same time, several independent media denounced the impossibility of gaining access to the burial site to cover the funeral.

Tatarsky was killed in a bomb attack last Sunday, 2 April, in St Petersburg where he was giving a talk to dozens of his social media followers.

Nearly 40 people were injured in the blast, which the authorities described as a terrorist attack, orchestrated by Ukrainian special services and the Russian opposition.

The alleged perpetrator of the attack, a young Russian woman identified as Daria Trepova, was arrested the same day and charged with terrorism.

Tatarsky, 40, was born in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and fought in 2014 on the pro-Russian side against the Kyiv army.

After the start of the Russian war campaign in February 2022, he served as a war correspondent and became famous for several controversial statements suggesting that all means were valid for Russian victory in Ukraine, regardless of the number of possible casualties.