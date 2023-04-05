The US announces new €2.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine

By Euronews with AFP, AP

The United States has announced a new $2.6 billion [€2.3 billion] military aid package to Ukraine, bringing the total amount of Washington’s security assistance to Kyiv to more than $35.1 billion [€32 billion] since the war began.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy immediately thanked the US for its "unwavering support", and said the war-battered nation "is waiting for ammunition, air defence missiles, and artillery shells".

Of the pledged amount, the US will immediately deliver $500 million [€456 million] worth of weapons from its stockpile to Ukraine.

The remaining $2.1 billion [€1.9 billion] will buy missiles for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS, as well as radar, additional satellite terminals and fuel tanker trucks, anti-tank rockets, and bridging systems. It also will fund additional training for Ukraine's forces.

The Pentagon recently reported that more than 7,000 Ukrainian military personnel had already been trained by the country since February 2022.

The new weapons and money come as Russia continues to bombard Ukraine with long-range missiles and the hotly contested battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut drags on.

An aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. AP Photo

A senior defence official said the focus of the military aid was on helping Ukraine change the dynamic on the ground.

Right now, the official said, the battle lines were relatively static and neither side had gained much territory.

The official, who briefed Pentagon reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States wanted to help Ukraine advance and hold its positions in the expected counteroffensive.

“We very much appreciate everything that the United States has done specifically in the last month to help our army prepare itself for the counteroffensive,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels before a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The Biden administration has upheld its commitment to provide Ukraine with a lot of what we need and set an example to other allies.”

