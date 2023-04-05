Russian forces appear to be preparing for a rumored upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported on Tuesday that Russian troops aren't launching offensive operations in the directions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia but are instead continuing to build up their defensive capabilities.

Ukrainian Mariupol Mayoral Advisor Petro Andryushchenko said Russian forces moved heavy equipment, infantry fighting vehicles, and ammunition from the rear in Mariupol, Donetsk region, towards Rozivka, in the Zaporizhzhia region, 45km northwest of Mariupol.

