By Euronews with agencies

Poland pledged additional Mig-29 fighter jets to Kyiv during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s first official visit to its key ally on Wednesday.

His Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, said Warsaw planned to send Ukraine more of the Soviet-era planes.

"We are ready to deliver another six Mig-29s which are undergoing maintenance. We estimate that they can be delivered relatively quickly," he said.

In addition to talks with Duda, Zelensky also visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, met with Ukrainian refugees, and took part in an economic forum on his country’s future reconstruction.

His visit is seen a gesture of thanks to Poland, not only for its assistance to over 1.5 million Ukrainians who have fled across the border to escape the war, but also for its ongoing support.

Warsaw has played a key role in galvanising Western military and political support for Kyiv in its defence against Russia. It was also among the first nations to offer Ukraine Western tanks and other artillery and armaments.

The Ukrainian president has made only a few trips outside the country since Russia's invasion over a year ago, all of them to his country’s most powerful allies.

Unlike previous visits to the United States, Britain, France, and Belgium, this trip was announced in advance and he was accompanied by his wife.

But his visit also comes at a delicate time, with Polish farmers growing increasingly angry at the glut of Ukrainian grain in Poland which has caused prices to fall.

The grain is only meant to be stored and transit through the country on its way to international markets, but farmers say it is staying in Poland.