Finnish fence on Russian border to cost hundreds of millions of euros

The cost of constructing a fence in Finland at the Russian border is estimated to run into hundreds of millions of euros and could take around three to four years to be finished.

The work is continuing with Finland's membership of NATO now imminent.

It's set to be the longest European border stretch between the security alliance and The Russian Federation.

Between 130 and 260 kilometres of partial fencing are to be built along the frontline that's more than 1,300 kilometres long.