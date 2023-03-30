King Charles III said he was "deeply touched" by the warm welcome at an evening banquet with German officials on Wednesday, in his first international visit as Britain's new monarch.

Speaking to an audience at Bellevue Castle which included German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Charles assured that he would do all he could during his reign "to strengthen the connections" between Britain and Germany.

He added that the two countries stood side by side in the advancement of their "shared democratic values."

"This is epitomised so clearly today, as we stand together with Ukraine in defence of freedom and sovereignty in the face of unprovoked aggression," Charles said.

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla landed at Berlin's government airport early Wednesday afternoon.

During an afternoon reception at Palace Bellevue, the German president’s official residence, Steinmeier called the visit "a great personal gesture".

Charles had initially planned to visit France before heading to Germany, but the first leg of his trip was cancelled due to massive protests over the French government’s efforts to raise the country’s retirement age by two years.