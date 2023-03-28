A three-week-long rubbish collection strike in Paris has been suspended.

The announcement from the CGT trade union came after the number of workers following the strike call dwindled.

Tons of rubbish that have been piling up in the streets of the French capital are now set to be removed. A blockade of the incinerators serving the city has also been lifted.

The union said it would be discussing with members about returning with a more powerful strike in the future, but also admitted in a written statement that the movement was being suspended because there were "almost no strikers left".

The strike of the agents, and in particular the blockading of the three incinerators that serve the capital, had led to a spectacular piling up of uncollected waste.

Almost 7,000 tonnes of rubbish remain uncollected, despite authorities requisitioning an incineration plant to make waste removal possible.