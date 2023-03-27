Government claims strong turnout in Cuba Assembly vote

Cubans went to the polls on Sunday to vote for 470 legislators who will represent them in the National Assembly.

There had been fears of abstention ahead of the vote as the government struggles with shortages, inflation and growing social unrest, but official figures say some 8 million people --- more than 70% of eligible voters -- turned out on the day.

That marked a modest increase from the 68.5 % who voted in last November's municipal elections, the lowest turnout since the island's current electoral system was set up in 1976.

The opposition scoffed at Sunday's figures, with dissident Manuel Cuesta warning about "the government's electoral mathematics."

"At 9 am it reports that 18.2 % of the electorate has voted. At 11 am it says 41.66 % -- that is, in less than two hours the turnout increased by 23.46" points, he said on Twitter. "Impossible!!! The polling stations are empty."

Hundreds of thousands of people have migrated in recent months, including 300,000 alone to the United States. The migrants are still on voter lists but can't participate because they are outside the country.

The National Assembly is nominally the country’s highest governing power. In practice, the chamber typically endorses initiatives and the leadership favoured by the Communist Party, which is the only political party allowed on the island nation.

The new National Assembly is expected to convene on April 19, when it will vote on the executive leadership, with current President Miguel Díaz-Canel expected to be re-elected.