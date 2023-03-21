Germany’s hoping to make the most of the AI in Taiwan with a government visit aimed at cementing ties in education and research with a particular focus on advanced technology including artificial intelligence.

Bettina Stark-Watzinger, Minister of Education and Research, arrived in Taipei on Tuesday for a two-day visit, the first visit to Taiwan by a German minister since 1997.

The German delegation is also expected to focus on the semiconductor industry, considering the current bottlenecks in the global supply chain.

The two sides are also prepared to expand the global supply chain in the field of green hydrogen energy. Germany is hoping to cooperate with Taiwan on battery development.

In a signing ceremony in Taipei, Stark-Watzinger met with Wu Tsung-tsong, minister of Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Council and reached agreements to expand scientific cooperation.

Stark-Watzinger said it’s important for her ministry to promote cooperation with like-minded partners and enhance cooperation based on democratic values, transparency, and freedom.

Minister of Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Council, Wu Tsung-tsong said Taiwan will exercise its rights to conduct exchanges freely with other democratic countries.

Beijing views the self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan as its territory, to be taken one day -- by force if necessary. China routinely opposes official exchanges between Taiwan and its international partners.

Taiwan's important role in the global chip industry, a possible conflict with China would have major consequences. But perhaps precisely because of this, an invasion could also be avoided, experts say. About 40% of exports to China are semiconductors. China is therefore dependent on Taiwan for its semiconductor technology, at least for the next five to 10 years.