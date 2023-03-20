Ukraine is well positioned to regain the initiative and launch counteroffensives in critical sectors of the current frontline, says the Institute for the Study of War.

The ISW added that ongoing Russian offensives along the Svatove-Kreminna line, around Bakhmut, and along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City and Vuhledar frontlines have failed to make more than incremental tactical gains in 2023.

