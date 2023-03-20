English
Ukraine

Watch: Latest analysis of Ukraine war as Russia struggles to make tactical gains

By Euronews
Sasha Vakulina, Euronews
Sasha Vakulina, Euronews   -  Copyright  euronews

Ukraine is well positioned to regain the initiative and launch counteroffensives in critical sectors of the current frontline, says the Institute for the Study of War

The ISW added that ongoing Russian offensives along the Svatove-Kreminna line, around Bakhmut, and along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City and Vuhledar frontlines have failed to make more than incremental tactical gains in 2023.

_You can see the latest ISW analysis of the war in Ukraine in Euronews Sasha Vakulina's report by clicking on the video above. _