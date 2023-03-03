Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Thursday that Kyiv will respond to Russia’s latest missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, both militarily and legally.

He made the comments during his nightly address.

“The occupier will inevitably feel our strength. The strength of justice in every sense of the word. And I want to thank all our rescuers who have been clearing the rubble of the house whose block was destroyed by the missile since the night before,” Zelenskyy said.

His address followed meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, where the pair discussed "diplomatic efforts to stop Russian aggression".

Zaporizhzhia struck

On Thursday, at least three people are confirmed dead after a Russian missile struck a five-storey apartment block in Zaporizhzhia.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just over one year ago, the southeastern city had a population of 700,000 people. It has been seen as a strategic point of capture for Moscow, as Zaporizhzhia is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Russia denies aiming drones and missiles at civilians, but aerial footage hovering over targetted towns has shown the destruction across many urban Ukrainian hubs.

Bodies found in Borodyanka

Not far from the capital Kyiv, an exhumation of three unidentified bodies took place.

Bodies continue to be discovered in the region, which suffered from destruction and occupation in the early days of Russia's invasion.

The regional police chief says they have found "1,373 bodies of our citizens" since the end of the occupation last year.