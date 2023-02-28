Russia said that four drones, detected in its territory, including one that crashed near a village in the Moscow region, were "probably" targeting civilian infrastructure amid fears of Ukrainian attacks in Russia.

"There are no casualties and no destruction on the ground," Andrei Vorobiov, the governor of the Moscow Oblast, said on Telegram. He added that the drone had crashed near the town of Gubastovo, about 100 kilometres southeast of Moscow.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's defence ministry also accused the Ukrainian army of attempting to target civilian infrastructure through drone attacks on the northeastern Black Sea coast.

"The Kyiv regime tried to attack civilian infrastructure sites in the Krasnodar region and the Republic of Adygea with drones," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Drones 'neutralised'

"The two drones [...] were neutralised" without causing any damage, it said.

It added that "the Russian Armed Forces' radio-electronic warfare units neutralised the drones", which lost their course.

"One drone landed in a field, the other one deviated from the route and did not damage the targeted civilian infrastructure," the Russian command added.

The announcement comes after authorities in another Russian region, Bryansk, bordering Ukraine, said that a Ukrainian drone had been shot down there.

The incident caused "no casualties or damage", the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz said.