2000 gang members were transferred to the Terrorism Confinement Centre in El Salvador, presented as the 'largest mega-prison' in the Americas.

The new infraestructure, designed to hold up to 40,000 criminals, was inaugurated this month by the Salvadoran president. Nayib Bukele is waging a war against organised crime groups since March 2021.

The gigantic prison has been the subject of harsh criticism for alleged human rights violations and contradictions to international standards. It has confinement pavilions with metal cabins and 'punishment cells'.

Built in a rural valley on the outskirts of the town of Tecoluca, 74 km southeast of San Salvador, the centre has rigorous entry controls.