World shows solidarity with Ukraine on anniversary of Russian invasion

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved what he would call a 'special military operation' in Ukraine.

In fact, it was a straightforward invasion, one that has so far cost the lives of tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers in Ukraine and tens of thousands of Putin's own soldiers, many of them conscripts.

One year later, and with the battles still raging, people across Europe have been commemorating the first anniversary.

In another Russian neighbour, Georgia, citizens and activists marked the beginning of the war.

In an address, the country's president, Salomé Zourabichvili, reaffirmed the unity between Ukraine and Georgia.

"There was never really an alternative, and this war will decide the fate not only of us but of all of Europe," said the president.

In London, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, together with the Ukrainian ambassador to London, Vadym Prystaiko, held a minute's silence outside 10 Downing Street.

The Ukrainian delegation included soldiers trained in the UK.

The door of No.10, traditionally the British prime minister's residence, is decorated with a blue and yellow wreath to represent the Ukrainian flag.

After the United States, the United Kingdom is the largest donor to Ukraine.

Portugal's parliament in Lisbon also showed solidarity by having the building illuminated in the national colours of Ukraine, and they too held a minute's silence.

In a tweet, French President Emmanuel Macron stated France's solidarity with Ukraine.

"People of Ukraine, France stands by your side In solidarity. To victory. To peace," read the post.

And in Paris, the iconic Eiffel Tower shone with yellow and blue.



In Germany, the Berlin Story Bunker museum brought an alternative take to proceedings.

A wrecked Russian tank brought from Ukraine was set up outside the Russian Embassy in the city to mark the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

The T-72 tank was brought to Berlin by a private group which said that the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's military history museum loaned the vehicle and helped with logistics.

The tank was apparently hit in the Kyiv region in the early stages of the war.

Enno Lenze, Director of Berlin Story Bunker museum, who was involved with the project, said: "People think tanks are invincible, and seeing it blown up shows you it's not invincible and was never a good idea."

Many other countries around the world also held commemorations to mark the start of a war that shows no sign of ending soon.