USA

Former head of Mexican federal police convicted in the US for taking bribes

By AFP
The former Secretary of Public Security of Mexico Gerardo García Luna, convicted by a court of New York drug trafficking
The former Secretary of Public Security of Mexico Gerardo García Luna, convicted by a court of New York drug trafficking

A former Mexican presidential cabinet member was convicted in the US of taking massive bribes to protect the violent drug cartels he was tasked with combating.

Genaro Garcia Luna is being tried in an anonymous New York federal court under tight security, where a jury deliberated for three days.

Garcia Luna headed Mexico’s federal police and was later the country's top public safety official from 2006 to 2012.

He is the highest-ranking current or former Mexican official ever to be tried in the United States and denies the allegations.

Watch the video in the player above.