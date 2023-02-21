Ukraine war: Kyiv could gain the upper hand in 2023 says US think tank

Ukraine has the potential to take control of the war in 2023 thanks to sufficient and timely backing from the West, said the US think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), following US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv.

ISW said the timing of Biden's trip to Europe clearly signals continued Western support for Ukraine following concerted Russian efforts to deter Western military aid and political support.

Ukrainian officials continue to respond to statements made by unspecified US defence officials on the pace and prospects of the war as it approaches the one-year mark on February 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will continue to defend Bakhmut but "not at any cost."

It has long been clear that Ukraine would not continue to defend Bakhmut at the risk of concentrating large numbers of Ukrainian troops in the city.

