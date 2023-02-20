English
Romania

Floods in Romania cause landslides and damage roads

By Euronews
Motorists stranded by flooded roads in Romania
Motorists stranded by flooded roads in Romania   -  Copyright  Source: ROTVR

Extensive flooding in northern Romania on Saturday night left roads damaged and disrupted rail services.

The worst affected counties were Bistrita and Maramures.

A new section of road rebuilt with €2 million of European Union funding two years ago was badly damaged.

Rivers burst their banks, leaving homes and farmland flooded and triggering landslides.

In Bistrita, an avalanche blocked the Rodna-Valea Vinului road, leaving motorists with a 30km detour.

In Maramures, two fast train services were delayed for over an hour as fallen trees were cleared from the line.

Additional sources • ROTVR