Two women saved in miracle rescue 248 hours after Turkey earthquake

Two women were rescued from the rubble in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras on Thursday, almost two weeks after two high magnitudes earthquakes tore through Southern Turkey and Northern Syria.

A 17-year-old girl was rescued on Thursday morning, 248 hours after a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the city.

Aleyna Olmez was extracted from a collapsed building near the epicentre of last week's devastating quake. She has been transferred to Ankara to begin her trauma recovery.

Another woman was pulled out of the rubble after being trapped for 258 hours. Turkish media say she was the last survivor of her building. After being brought to the hospital, doctors said she was in stable condition.

On Friday, Turkish authorities updated the rising death toll, saying at least 38,044 people have been confirmed killed. This brings the combined death toll for Turkey and Syria to almost 44,000.

Meanwhile, the UN has announced some 940 million euros in humanitarian appeals for Turkey. The funding would cover three months and assist 5.2 million people who have lost everything.