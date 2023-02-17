Moldova swears in new pro-Western government

Moldova's new government, led by pro-Western economist, Dorin Recean, was sworn in on Thursday after winning parliamentary approval.

All lawmakers present from Moldova’s ruling Action and Solidarity Party, which holds 63 seats in the country’s 101-seat legislature, voted in favour of Recean’s government. One was absent. The Moscow-friendly parties, the Communists and Socialists, which hold 31 seats, abstained from voting, and the 6 Shor Party lawmakers boycotted the vote.

Promising security and economic development, the newly invested premier has a difficult task ahead. The newly formed cabinet arrives during a politically tense international context and signifies a shift in public concern amid Russia’s war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Moldova is a former Soviet republic that shares borders with Ukraine and EU member Romania and has a population of 2.5 million people.

Moldovan President, Maia Sandu, tasked the new PM and his cabinet to keep Moldova in 'the world of free countries.'

“The task of the new government is to provide security to the citizens and put the Republic of Moldova on a path of reconstruction and development, despite the crises,” she said. “We need decisive steps to strengthen the security of the country. The war in Ukraine continues, and this war carries risks for us.”

At 48 years old, Dorin Recean was nominated to replace Natalia Gavrilita who resigned after 18 months in office.

In his address to parliament, Recean emphasised he wanted to improve the lives of the Moldovan people.

"The objective is to implement the vision of development created by President Maia Sandu. The priority is to introduce efficiency and order and for public services to be as close as possible to citizens. The government I intend to lead will focus on economic development", he said.

Recean also stressed that the country will continue to face energy problems and created a special ministry to invest in that sector.