Russia’s costly military campaign in Ukraine has likely "significantly depleted Russian equipment and manpower reserves necessary to sustain a successful large-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine", says the Institute for the Study of War.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies reported that Russia lost about 50 per cent of its T-72B and T-72B3M tanks.

Ukraine's supply of Western weapons and material means it likely continues to have a window of opportunity to initiate large-scale counteroffensives over the next few months, analysts say, but how effectively it can do so will depend on the speed and scale at which the West provides it with the necessary material, particularly tanks and armoured vehicles.

Watch Sasha Vakulina's full report by clicking on the media player above.