Former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has announced she will run for US president in 2024.

She is the second major Republican to announce her bid for the White House -- her former boss, Donald Trump, launched his bid in November.

The announcement, delivered in a tweeted video, comes as something of a U-turn having previously claimed she would never challenge Trump for the top job if he was running.

Justifying her change of heart, Haley cited, among other things, the country’s economic troubles and, in reference to 74-year-old Trump's age, the need for “generational change.”

Haley, aged 51, is the third Indian American to seek a presidential nomination and the first in a long line of Republicans who are expected to launch 2024 campaigns in the coming months, These include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

President Joe Biden has said he intends to seek reelection in 2024, stalling any jostling for the Democratic nomination.