Almost a week after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake shattered the lives of millions of people in a 100 square kilometre area of Turkey and Syria, the desperate hunt for survivors continues.

The earthquake struck before dawn last Monday as most people were at home in bed.

This Sunday the official death tally stands at 33,000, a figure that is sure to rise with so many homes in both countries reduced to rubble.

The earthquake struck areas of Syria under government control as well as rebel-held parts of the northwest of the country. One of the biggest challenges for relief agencies has been to negotiate the political landscape and in many areas the first aid from outside is only just trickling through.

However, Turkey has borne the brunt of known casualties. Antakya, a city once home to 400,000 inhabitants, has been almost completely destroyed.

Amidst the destruction and despair, rescue teams are still looking for survivors, and in some cases their efforts are still being rewarded.

When I ask if they have the energy to continue, they reply they must keep going because of their faith and their love for their country.

Some 13 million people have been directly affected by the disaster spread across an area that is larger than many European countries.

The situation in Antakya remains very, very chaotic with many roads, many streets completely blocked. And there are thousands, if not tens of thousands of people still under the rubble.

