Russia's ability to launch a large-scale offensive is downplayed

The Institute for the Study of War says Ukrainian military authorities and Russian pro-war nationalists are downplaying Russia's ability to launch a sweeping operation in the Donetsk region.

Experts say the Kremlin has failed to prepare conscripts to conduct efficient warfare and that the culmination of tactical failures around Vuhledar has likely further weakened the Russian ultranationalist community’s belief that Russian forces are able to launch a decisive offensive operation.

