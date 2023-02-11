In the ruined Turkish city of Antakya, rescue workers are racing against time to find any survivors who might still be trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

That means they toil round the clock, regularly halting their work and calling for absolute silence if they hear any noises -- a faint cry or tapping -- which might indicate someone is still alive, against increasingly improbable odds.

Euronews International Correspondent Anelise Borges was at one such rescue attempt, where workers had been listening for six hours as they tried to reach a man they believed to be pinned underneath piles of concrete and metal.

Watch the live broadcast as silence descends on this one Antakya neighbourhood -- a scene being replayed across southern Turkey -- as everyone waits to hear if the man they're hoping to rescue is still alive.