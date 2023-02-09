Kasim Gündüz was in Antakya, southern Turkey when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake - followed by a series of aftershocks - devastated the country early Monday morning.

A disaster in which Kasim lost his family following the collapse of the building he lived in.

Kasim told Euronews' International Correspondent Anelise Borges,that he has been handed his son’s body in a plastic bag.

We were married for 52 years Kasim Gündüz Earthquake survivor from Antakya

He is still awaiting what he says will probably be his wife’s remains.

“My wife’s name is Shefika, I called her gulum (my rose)… gulum… then I said Shefika but I couldn’t hear anything from her. There was no sound at all.”

The streets of Antakya are filled with people - who like Kasim - are searching for their loved ones.

One survivor told Euronews “my wife told me the building is shaking, I told her no it’s not”, before three floors of their building collapsed onto them.

Turkish authorities are overwhelmed by the scale of the disaster, as rescue teams search day and night for survivors.

