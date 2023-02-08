English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Turkey

Turkish city of Adana reels after Monday's devestating earthquake

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
Emergency team members search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Emergency team members search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.   -  Copyright  AP Photo

Rescue workers in Adana, southern Turkey, continue to search for survivors trapped beneath the rubble of buildings brought down by Monday's powerful earthquake.

As the death toll climbs across the city home to 1.7 million people despair and anger grow as the bitter cold hampers rescue efforts.

Euronews' International Correspondent Anelise Borges is in Adana and witnessed crews and locals alike battling against the clock throughout the night.

"Emergency responders have been working non-stop to try and get one more person out the rubble, out of what is left of the building you see me behind me here," she said beckoning to the devastation behind her. 

Click on the video above to watch the full report.